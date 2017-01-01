A friendly face

for your home

That plays well with others. Coming soon…

Essential Home
Interview

Mara Segal

— Head of Product: Home Devices

Feel right at home

We believe in the promise of a smarter home, but wanted to move beyond automation and opaque devices with blinking lights. They didn’t fit into the way people felt about their homes, usually places of comfort and warmth. Instead, we have been working on an experience for home that feels natural and freeing. The idea behind Essential Home is that technology is there, supportive, and proactive enough to be helpful, without forcing you to ask or type a question. It’s in your environment; you can tap or glance at it, but it never intrudes or takes you away from the things that are important to you.

Technology can

be beautiful

Auto-display of
relevant info

Glows for
at-a-glance updates

We are focused on delivering a home assistant that you’ll actually be proud to display in your home. No boxes, tubes or strange lights.


The round auto-display blends into any home environment while providing seamless access to multiple types of information and services.


Ask, tap, or even glance to activate. It’s that simple.

Play Airo.

Set a timer for two minutes.

What is the name of a kangaroo baby?

Dim the light.

Essential Home

proactively helps you

manage your life

It notifies you when you need to leave early to make an important meeting, or even if you’re about to forget that special anniversary.

Displays contextual
information

Essential Home
Interview

Dwipal Desai

— Business Unit Lead: Home Devices

Privacy by design

Your home is your private space and we want to make sure that your privacy is taken seriously. We designed Essential Home to directly talk to your devices over your in-home network as much as possible in order to limit sending data to the cloud. Essential Home’s proactive assistant also runs its AI engine locally on the device. We will continue to work on innovative ways to make the device smarter without compromising privacy.

Ambient OS™

Home automation
made easy

The brains behind the Essential Home. Always ready to help. Ambient OS automatically introduces itself to new and existing devices and helps set them up in no time.

Interview

Manuel Roman

— Head of Engineering: Home Devices

Home now has an OS

With all of new technology in our homes, we want a software platform that orchestrates our experiences with them. Ambient OS brings the home to life by choreographing the devices, content, people, and context in it. If you are a developer, Ambient OS is the API for home technology, allowing you to write applications that provide a unified experience across multiple devices.

Stay tuned

Want to develop for Essential Home? Ambient OS has an open SDK that allows you to develop new functionality and radically extend Essential Home’s capabilities.

As we get closer to launch, we’ll update this space with more details.

