Limited-time offer
Essential Phone + 360° Camera
Unlocked phone. All carriers. No traps. 128GB.
Shipping to select regions included
Secure payment
Knitting Factory — Boise, Idaho, May 26
Filmed on Essential Phone
A 360 day in the life
of Cameron Dallas
Questlove visits the Bay Bridge
in San Francisco
Put yourself in the scene inside Essential’s Palo Alto headquarters.
Height: < 67mm
Width: < 32mm
Thickness: < 12 mm (body)
Weight: < 35grams
Microphone: 4x microphones in 3D, ambisonic tetrahedral arrangement
Sensor Resolution: Dual 12MP fisheye imagers
Lens aperture: f1.8
FOV: 210° (each)
Video Resolutions: 360° UHD (3840 x 1920) at 30fps
60GHz Wireless, SuperSpeed USB
2x accessory power pins
Qualcomm® 8053
Essential
Phone Dock
The drop test. We drop tested the Essential Phone on solid concrete to ensure that your phone could survive a bad accident. See it in slow motion.
When performing a corner drop test on solid concrete, the Essential Phone’s titanium enclosure survived the fall without blemish, unlike the aluminum competitor devices.
Essential PH-1
Titanium body
Ceramic back
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 cover glass
Height: 141.5mm
Width: 71.1mm
Thickness: 7.8mm
Weight: < 185 grams
Resolution: 2560 x 1312 QHD
Aspect Ratio: 19:10
Diagonal Size: 5.71” with radiused corners
Brightness: 500 nits (typical)
Contrast Ratio: > 1:1000 (typical)
Technology: CGS / LTPS
10 finger multitouch; palm and water-error rejection
Fingerprint reader: fastest available technology
Proximity / Ambient light sensor
Volume buttons, Power button
Environmental pressure sensor (barometer)
Accelerometer, Magnetometer and Gyroscope
Microphone: 4x microphones with noise cancellation and beam forming
Low Audio (earpiece)
High Audio: (loudspeaker)
13MP Dual RGB + Mono camera with image fusion technology
13MP True Monochrome mode
f/1.85 lens
Hybrid Auto Focus combing Contrast, Phase Detect and IR Laser Assist Focus
Video at 4K 30fps, 1080p 60fps or 720p 120fps
8MP resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio
f/2.20 fixed hyperfocal lens
Video at 4K 30fps, 1080p 60fps or 720p 120fps
3040mAh.
Fast charging via USB
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB UFS 2.1
Bluetooth: 5.0 LE
WiFi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO
NFC: yes
Positioning: GPS and GLONASS
UMTS/HSPA+: 1, 2, 4, 5 6, 8
GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
CDMA EV-DO Rev. A: 0, 1, 10
FDD-LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 17, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 66
TDD-LTE: 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43
TD-SCDMA: 34, 39
Android
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835
CPU: Kryo 280 Octa-core (2.45GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10nm processor
GPU: Adreno 540, 710MHz, 64bit
USB Type-C
60GHz, 6 Gbps Wireless Accessory Connector
2x accessory power pins
NanoSIM tray with pin eject
Unlocked phone. All carriers. No traps. 128GB.
Shipping to select regions included
Secure payment
Shipping to select regions included
Secure payment